safe2sturgis arrives in Hulett in time for Ham & Jam







Three of the busiest weeks in Wyoming for motorcycle traffic traveling across the Cowboy State are the weeks covered by #safe2sturgis. In 2015, 24 of Wyoming's highway fatalities were on a motorcycle. Wyoming averages three motorcycle fatalities per year during the Sturgis rally alone. Today #safe2sturgis arrived in Hulett, home of the Ham & Jam at the Rodeo Bar. Highway patrol reports that Trooper Miears brought his crashed patrol car as proof that seat belts do save lives. Miears was involved in a crash with a semi truck last summer.





(Hulett, Wyo.) This week, Wyoming Highway Patrol began their "#Safe2Sturgis" campaign. The program is to raise awareness during the Sturgis Bike Rally about helping to keep cyclists safe on the roadway. It started August 1st, and will continue until after the rally ends, until August 21st.