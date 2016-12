safe2sturgis arrives in Hulett in time for Ham & Jam

Three of the busiest weeks in Wyoming for motorcycle traffic traveling across the Cowboy State are the weeks covered by #safe2sturgis. In 2015, 24 of Wyoming's highway fatalities were on a motorcycle. Wyoming averages three motorcycle fatalities per year during the Sturgis rally alone.

Today #safe2sturgis arrived in Hulett, home of the Ham & Jam at the Rodeo Bar. Highway patrol reports that Trooper Miears brought his crashed patrol car as proof that seat belts do save lives. Miears was involved in a crash with a semi truck last summer.