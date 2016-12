(Gillette, Wyo.) Sunday night brought severe storms and lightning strikes that resulted in several calls to the Campbell County Fire Department about grass fires. Two fires were located and contained, one at 9:43 p.m. north of Eagle Butte Mine. The extent of the damage to that area was 62 acres.

Molly Frank took some photos of the lightning, as well as the resulting fire at Eagle Butte Mine, and sent them to us:

