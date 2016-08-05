Custom Lander home with stunning views of the Wind Rivers, offered by John Dailey

This beautiful Lander home offers a custom kitchen with granite counter tops, a soap stone fireplace, and wood flooring throughout.

Open floor plan and many windows offer a comfortable, sun-filled atmosphere. Three bedrooms including the master suite and two and half baths. Relax or entertain on the covered deck.

Great location in the Heritage Hills subdivision makes for unbeatable views of the Wind River Mountains and Lander Valley.

Price: $339,500.00

Address: 866 Heritage Road

Contact John Dailey at 307-349-9282 for more information!

