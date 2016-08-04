Monster Truck Insanity Tour coming to Fremont County Fair TONIGHT at 7:30p

The loud roar of the engines, dust flying as the trucks speed through the arena, wheelies and soaring over jumps..... All the thrilling entertainment you can expect from a Monster Truck Show.

This year's Monster Truck Insanity Tour begins Thursday, August 4th at 7:30 pm at the Fremont County Fair. Tickets are $15-Adults, $8-kids.

Trucks from across the US have traveled to Fremont County to compete. Here's this year's lineup: Wicked, UNNAMED & UNTAMED, Rat Attack, D'Sturbed and Paddy Wagon Ride Truck.



Good luck to all you local, UTV and tough truck owners planning to race heads up! Cash payouts to the winners. Register at the arena from 5-6:30 pm and bring your helmet!



The Monster Truck Rally at the Fremont County Fair is proudly sponsored by Fremont Toyota in Lander.

