The Fremont County Republican Party will be hosting two more forums listed below for the public to meet and ask questions of the Wyoming Senate, Wyoming House and Fremont County Commissioner Candidates:





7:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Wednesday, August 3rd at the Fremont County Library in Lander





6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Wednesday, August 4th at the Senior Center in Shoshoni. This will also include an Ice Cream Social.





