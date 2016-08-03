Do you have a future baker? The library is hosting a free cupcake decorating class for kids

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Do you have a kid that dreams of being on the Food Network's "Cupcake Wars?"

The library is hosting a free cupcake decorating tips and techniques class taught by a professional cupcake specialist. Each future baker extraordinaire will be provided with three cupcakes to decorate and take home (or eat immediately).

Cupcake Decorating Workshops are held tomorrow, August 4 at the following times: 2-2:45 p.m. for Grades 4 to 5



3-3:45 p.m. for Grades 6 to 12

Registration is required because space is limited. You can register by emailing jhysell@tclib.org or calling Beth at 307-733-2164 x118.

