Volunteers Needed for Wildlife Friendlier Fence Project this Saturday

(Jackson, Wyo.) - This Saturday, August 6, Wildlife Friendlier Fencing program is seeking volunteers to help remove more than one mile of barbed wire fence on Bridger-Teton National Forest land.

The project is average in difficulty (6 on a 1-10 scale), with most of the work on rolling terrain after a moderate hike up to the fence line.

The Wildlife Friendlier Fencing program reduces dangerous and challenging barriers to wildlife movement. Fence projects offer volunteers the opportunity to contribute to the removal or modification of fences that pose avoidable threats to wildlife while fragmenting vital habitat.