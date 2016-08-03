Jewett Williams was born in Maine in 1844 and was the oldest of at least 9 children. He served in the Civil War and died at 78.
Wyoming Escort Itinerary:
Wednesday Aug. 3, 2016
Rally at the Exxon Station at I-25 and Poplar Ave.
632 N Poplar St, Casper, WY
KSU : 11:00 am
Lunch and Fuel Stop: Sheridan 149 miles / 2 hr 7 min
Fuel at Maverick Adventure First Stop arrive 1:15 pm
Fuel 15 minutes
Lunch 1:30 pm till 2:30 pm at Perkins 1373 Coffeen Ave Sheridan, WY
KSU: 2:30 pm
North bound on I-90 to Aberdeen road, cross over and back south to Wyoming State line 32 miles / 30 min to wait for Montana Riders arrival at 3:30 pm transfer 15 min, KSU 3:45 I-90 to Beulah Stop at State Line Store exit 205 212 miles / 3 hours for transfer to South Dakota Riders Arrival at 7:00 pm August 3, 2016
Leave Beulah for Casper 7:15 pm 263 miles / 3 hours 30 min arrive back home 11:00 pm.
