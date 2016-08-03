Cancer benefit raised $6,450 at Tuesday Night’s PRCA Wind River Rodeo Roundup

The 2016 Fremont County Fair on County 10 is brought to you by Stotz Equipment in Riverton.



(Riverton, Wyo.) - The accounting is in and the Tough Enough To Wear Pink Cancer benefit at Tuesday night’s rodeo brought in $6,450.

The chaps were sold to The Barton Brothers for $3,200. The Chinks were sold to Sundowner Station for $3,000 and they were donated to Sean Morrison, a Riverton High School graduate and cancer survivor. There was also an anonymous donation given for $250.

Attendance at Tuesday night’s rodeo was excellent and, in the words of the Tough Enough Cancer Fund of Fremont County organization, "It was a fabulous night for our community and cancer patients...and that will continue to be our mission. Helping one cancer patient at a time."







Feature photo: h/t Tough Enough Cancer Fund of Fremont County facebook page / Pitchengine Communities

