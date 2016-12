The Natrona County School District will be completing a test of emergency response system on August 3rd at 10:00 a.m. Emergency updates are sent via text, phone call and email. Parents and Guardians should verify their contact information on Infinite Campus Parent Portal to guarantee it is accurate and up-to-date.

Access Infinite Campus Parent Portal on the Natrona County School District website: https://ncsdcampus.ncsd.k12.wy.us/campus/portal/natrona.jsp