No Cliff Creek Fire growth in 24 hours; Personnel numbers down

(Jackson, Wyo.) - According to the Cliff Creek Fire Incident Management Team, cloud cover over the Cliff Creek Fire yesterday reduced temperatures and increased humidity over the fire.

"This, in combination with easterly winds, was beneficial for keeping the fire’s behavior somewhat subdued and reduced the chance for embers lofting. Despite this, fire activity remained active. Single and group tree torching and some column development occurred within the Fire’s interior. For the first time since the fire’s start, the fire did not grow in size. The Lower Valley Power Company assessed hazardous trees along the powerline in the Granite Creek area Tuesday. They will begin to remove the hazardous trees today, and will be restoring power within a day or two," said the Incident Management Team in a release issued this morning.

The Cliff Creek Fire is 29,429 acres and 84 percent contained. 418 people are currently working on this fire, down from 692 people yesterday.

Officials state that with hotter and drier weather, firefighters will remain vigilant in monitoring for smokes and extinguishing hot spots near the containment lines. Other firefighters will repair dozer lines and backhaul excess hoses, water tanks and other equipment. The Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) that has been in place since the beginning of the fire was reduced. This will allow air traffic greater access between Pinedale and Jackson. This TFR remains in effect over the fire area as aircraft are still supporting firefighters.

The Cliff Creek Fire is using natural barriers in the Shoal Creek Wilderness Study Area and the Gros Ventre Wilderness to confine the fire’s northern boundary to minimize firefighter and aviation exposure to danger and to allow fire to play a natural role in the Wilderness. In the fire’s interior, trees killed by bugs and diseases are burning pockets of dead and down timber, leaving large islands of aspen. In time, these new pockets created by the fire will allow aspen to regenerate, which will provide food for big game and other wildlife.

Evacuations In Effect

A mandatory evacuation order for the Granite Creek area including Granite Campground, Granite Hot Springs, Jack Pine Summer Homes, and the Safari Club remains in effect.

Area/Trail Closures

The Bridger-Teton National Forest Emergency Area Closure, Order #04-03-560 remains in effect. This square area includes both sides of Hoback Canyon along Cliff Creek Road to the private land boundary. Cliff Creek Road (#30530) and Kozy Campground are open. Moving west, the Granite Creek drainage area is closed. The ridge north of Granite Hot Springs within the Gros Ventre Wilderness, and easterly to the Sawtooths and south along the Shoal Creek Wilderness Study Area to Jack Creek Basin and the private land boundary. A map associated with this closure is at: http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/article/4865/32042/

Weather A Red Flag Warning for dry, windy weather is in effect today through 9 p.m. There will be strong southwest winds ahead of a cold front that will bring a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Group, single and understory burning will increase as conditions become drier and windier. Heavy smoke in the morning and evenings will continue. Some of this smoke is drifting in from Nevada wildfires. There are three monitors positioned throughout the fire area to monitor smoke levels. These monitors provide hourly information and can be viewed at: http://www.wrcc.dri.edu/cgi-bin/smoke.pl (zoom in on map and select monitors in your area of interest). To learn more about how to manage smoke, visit: www.wildlandfiresmoke.net.

Feature Photo: Cliff Creek Fire. h/t Brandon Cichowski, Operations Section Chief for Team 5

#buckrail #news #cliffcreekfire