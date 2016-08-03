Local candidate forums begin tonight

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Candidates seeking public office will speak to voters in three public forums, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., starting tonight, August 3, then again on August 4 and 10, in the Teton County Library Ordway Auditorium.

The August forums (schedule below) will highlight candidates in contested primary races: Town Council, Mayor, County Commission and State Representative for House District 22. There also is a session dedicated to the Specific Purpose Excise Tax (SPET) that will be on the August ballot.

“Our goal is that voters be able to hear the candidates respond directly to a range of questions posed by reporters and the public,” said Karen Jerger, a member of the organizing committee. “Each session will have a moderator and local reporter. The audience is encouraged to participate.”

Candidate forums are sponsored by local members of the League of Women Voters, the Jackson Hole News & Guide and Teton County Library.

“The League of Women Voters is committed to non-partisan voter education,” Jerger said. “We are very fortunate to have the support and assistance of local media and the library, promoting the democratic process in our community.”

Wednesday, August 3, 6-8:30 p.m.

6 - 7:15 p.m. TOWN COUNCIL

7:30 - 8:30 p.m. JACKSON MAYOR

Thursday, August 4, 6-8:30 p.m.

6 - 7:15 p.m. COUNTY COMMISSION, Republicans

7:30 - 8:30 p.m. COUNTY COMMISSION, Democrats

Wednesday, August 10, 6-8:30 p.m.

6 - 6:45 p.m. SPET (Specific Purpose Excise Tax) proposal

7 - 7:45 p.m. STATE REP, House District 22, Democrats

7:45 - 8:30 p.m. STATE REP, House District 22, Republicans

Candidates who succeed at the polls in August will be invited to General Election Forums scheduled for Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27. Forum details will be posted to tclib.org