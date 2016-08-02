Thanks to quick work by firefighters, fire near Moran is extinguished

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Thanks to quick work by firefighters in the Blackrock Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, the Toppings Fire has been extinguished.
Early this afternoon, the fire was discovered at Toppings Lake near Moran. The fire was caused by an escaped campfire that a recreationist did not extinguish before leaving the area.
The fire danger remains at Very High for the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Unattended or abandoned campfires, cooking, and warming fires cause many fires each year on the Bridger-Teton. With the start of fire restrictions, campfires will only be allowed in the designated developed sites.
“When putting a campfire out, drown it with water. Stir the fire with additional water and dirt until all the ashes are cold. Never leave a fire until it is out cold,” said Bridger-Teton National Forest Public Affairs Officer Mary Cernicek.
Feature Photo: Toppings Lake Fire after it was extinguished. h/t Mary Cernicek / Pitchengine Communities
#buckrail #news