Thanks to quick work by firefighters, fire near Moran is extinguished

Blackrock Ranger District of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, the Toppings Fire has been extinguished.

The fire was caused by an escaped campfire that a recreationist did not extinguish before leaving the area.

The fire danger remains at Very High for the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Unattended or abandoned campfires, cooking, and warming fires cause many fires each year on the Bridger-Teton. With the start of fire restrictions, campfires will only be allowed in the designated developed sites.