LPD officers save woman choking on piece of meat

According to the report officers responded with lights and sirens activated. They arrived at the home and were lead into the residence by two small children who advised them that their grandmother was choking.

Inside the kitchen area one officer reports observing a male subject standing over a female subject who was laying face up on the floor. The man indicated to officers that the woman was his wife and she had just choked on a piece of meat. He told officers that he attempted to give her the Heimlich Maneuver but she had collapsed to the floor before he was able to clear her airway completely. The man told officers that his wife had thrown up but she was still not breathing.

Officers report asking the woman if she was choking. The woman was non-responsive, was unable to move her limbs and her eyes began rolling upward. Officers could hear a slight whistle sound as the woman attempted to breath. It appeared the woman had a partial airway obstruction. Officers reportedly continued to assess the woman and her breathing became more labored and the whistling sound stopped leading officers to believe the partial airway obstruction became a full airway obstruction.

According to the report officers decided they needed to attempt the Heimlich Maneuver on the woman. One of the officers grabbed the woman's arms and pulled her to an upright sitting position. Another officer was able to get down on the ground behind the other Officer and gave the woman two abdominal thrusts. The woman then began breathing normally and within a few moments she began coming around and was able to speak.



EMS arrived on scene and reportedly took over. After EMS evaluated the woman she was not transported to the hospital. No further action was taken.

On Thursday, July 28th at approximately 6:30 p.m., Lander Police Department Officers were reportedly dispatched to a home for a report of a female who was choking.