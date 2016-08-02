Recent Arrests around Fremont County

Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Riverton Police Department
45-year-old male was cited for Property Destruction.
Cory SunRhodes, 29, Riverton, Arrested for Public Intoxication.
Lander Police Department (July 28)
Tyler Rains, 27, Arrested for Public Intoxication.
Winter Runsclosetolodge, 27, Ethete, Arrested for Assault and Albany County Warrant. Also cited for disturbing the peace and trespassing.
Lander Police Department (July 29)
Cole Witarow, 18, Lander, Cited for Shoplifting.
Cole Posey, 26, Arapaho, Cited for no valid driver's license and arrestsed on a FCSO Warrant.
Lander Police Department (July 30)
Leslie Noseep, 44, Fort Washakie, Arrested DUI, DUS, No Insurance and FCSO Warrant.
Lander Police Department (July 31)
Patti Nicol, 37, Lander, Cited for Driving Under Suspension.
Trevor Hyatt, 31, Ethete, Cited for Fighting and Disturbing the Peace.
Royden Oerter, 24, Lander, Cited for Fighting.
Lander Police Department (August 1)
Kenneth Clegg, 58, Lander, Arrested for Carrying a Weapon, Disturbing the Peace and Trespassing.
Fremont County Sheriff's Office
Levi Chancellor, 21, Riverton, Probation Revocation, CAST Violation and Resisting Arrest.
Denevan Buckley, 47, Lander, Driving While Under the Influence and Driving under Suspension.
Cody Headley, 18, Riverton, Failure to Appear Arrest Warrant.
