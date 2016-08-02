U.S. 14A barrier rail repairs expected to slow traffic

Repairs to highway barrier rail damaged in a July 11 semi-truck crash were set to begin Monday, Aug. 1, on U.S. 14A, about 24 miles east of Lovell in the Bighorn Mountains.







Traffic delays of up to 20 minutes are expected during the three days of scheduled repairs by WYDOT maintenance crew members in Lovell, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation district maintenance engineer Pete Hallsten of Basin.





A 12-foot width restriction will remain in place on U.S. 14A between Burgess Junction and Lovell until permanent repairs occur, and this restriction also includes a 29,000-pound weight limit on trucks.





Digital message signs will be placed at Burgess Junction and Lovell warning travelers of next week's repairs, and a flagger will be stationed at the top of the mountain to warn west-bound travelers of the WYDOT work zone at milepost 71.





"The repairs are temporary and involve placement of temporary Jersey barrier, and the roadway will have a 30 mph speed limit until permanent repairs happen," Hallsten said.





h/t WYDOT





