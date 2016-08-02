Thunderstorms and high winds expected this afternoon and evening





At 2:50 p.m. radar was tracking an outflow along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Pavillion to near Ocean Lake and Kinnear and moving east at 35 mph.





Wind gusts of 50-55 mph will be possible at impacted areas.





Strong thunderstorms are to be expected near Riverton, Hidden Valley and Boysen State Park Headquarters around 3:15 p.m. Other locations impacted by these storms include Midvale, Riverton Airport, Owl Creek Campgrounds, Bonneville, Riverton Memorial Hospital, Rendezvous Elementary School, Trinity Lutheran School, Wind River RV Park, Shoshoni Airport and Ashgrove Elementary.





Officials report that strong winds could be impactful at the Riverton Fairgrounds this evening.





#county10 #news



