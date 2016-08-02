Escaped campfire causes wildfire near Moran

“The afternoon winds have whipped the fire out of the ring and already it has burned a 10-foot by 10-foot section of land,” said Bridger-Teton National Forest Public Affairs Officer Mary Cernicek. “Forest patrollers happened to discover it and immediately went to work on scratching a line around it with hand tools to try to keep it contained.”

According to Cernicek, the Forest fire engine is en route to try to extinguish the fire before it gets any larger. It is currently smoldering and is now 1/10 acre. There are 15 mph gusts of wind moving through the area. The fire is burning in grass and sagebrush

The fire danger remains at Very High for the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Unattended or abandoned campfires, cooking, and warming fires cause many fires each year on the Bridger-Teton. With the start of fire restrictions, campfires will only be allowed in the designated developed sites.

“When putting a campfire out, drown it with water. Stir the fire with additional water and dirt until all the ashes are cold. Never leave a fire until it is out cold,” Cernicek added.