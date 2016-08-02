Sawmill Creek fire near Douglas twenty percent contained

(Wyoming) - On July 31, 2016 a wildland fire began about twenty air miles from Douglas near 35 road on private land.





It has been determined that the cause of the fire was due to lightning and is currently 20% contained.





Resources on the fire include four Type 2 Initial Attack crews, three engines, and one Type 2 helicopter. Converse County Rural Fire is assisting with personnel and engines.





Today the fire is 20% contained and planned activities include establishing containment lines around the fire. Fire crews will continue to secure the fire perimeter and begin mop-up in the near future.







There have been no strucutres threatened at this time.





More information: Visit the InciWeb page at http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/4916/ for photos, maps, and current information.





Photos: h/t Julie Rodman/Pitchengine Communtities



