Locals donate pair of chaps and chinks in support of cancer

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Tuesday night is Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night at the Fremont County Fair and Rodeo when the auction of a pair of chaps and chinks will benefit the Tough Enough To Help Fund for local cancer patients. This evening's event begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Riverton Fairgrounds.

BJ Griffin has been making custom chinks and chaps for the past nine years. BJ and her children Wendy, Jim, Bob, Jess and Jake along with Kathy Osborne made the chaps and chinks for this year's auction. They've donated them to the local Tough Enough Cancer Fund on behalf of all of their family members who have survived or lost the battle with cancer. The money raised with this pair of chinks and chaps stays local.

Photo from Photography of the Hart 2014

