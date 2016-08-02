Motorcycle Macbeth off to a fast start

(Casper, Wyo.) - Under the shade of the band shell at Washington Park Bill Conte's cast of local characters brought the tale of Macbeth back to life to friends and family Monday night.
The group backed up their crowbars, shields smiles, laughs and cries and began the journey to the Flying V Lodge in Newcastle for the kickoff to Sturgis rally coming up this weekend.
Director Conte, born in Brooklyn, he has performed in, directed, written, and produced plays in New York for over twenty-five years before moving to Wyoming.
A theatre historian and performance theoretician, Conte holds a Master's in theatre from NYU and a doctorate from the City University of New York. He is known for his theatrical transformations of found spaces and creating large scale "environmental" theatrical events.
The very talented cast rocked the band shell with sounds of heavy metal and Harleys mixed with the Shakespearean language of Shakespeare's 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' .
See some of the action below and click the link to learn more about the upcoming show at the Flying V Lodge!
