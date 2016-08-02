Which Mayoral Candidate will earn your vote?

As one may notice, the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce is extremely active in this year's elections on the city, county, and state level. Having already hosted the June Congressional Pancakes & Politics, the Chamber has found that a Q & A panel for candidates serves the public's interest greatly in exploring the options best for our community.

This Friday, August 5th at Little America Hotel & Resort at 11:30 AM, stakeholders in this year's elections will have the opportunity to ask mayoral candidates specific questions. The event will be moderated by Greg Dyekman, of Dray, Dyekman, Reed & Healey and sponsored by AARP. The following candidates have accepted the Chamber's invitation and will be available for questions on Friday:

Jim Brown



Rick Coppinger



Stephen Ganison



Pete Illoway



Marian Orr



John Palmer



Scott Roybal



Amy Surdam



Rex Wilde



Scott Roybal and Amy Surdam. Additionally, prior to Friday's event Mayoral Candidates were requested to participate in the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Reverse Endorsement questionnaire. The full results of their participation are listed here . The following candidates were endorsed in that process: Jim Brown, Rick Coppinger, Peter Illoway, Marian Orr, John Palmer,

Also, thank you to the event sponsors:

AARP, Presenting Sponsor



Samson Energy, Gold Sponsor



McGee Hearne & Paiz, LLP



Visit HERE to register for this special luncheon or call the office at 307-638-3388 for more details and remember, your vote matters!

