Hatchery Fire has been fully contained

After burning 2,570, the Hatchery Fire east of Ten Sleep in the canyon has been completely contained.
Over last weekend, firefighters reached 100 percent containment on the fire that had been burning since July 22. The few personnel, currently 4, still assigned to the fire are in a mop up, hold, and patrol mode.
Investigators discovered that the fire was caused when overheated brake lining from a vehicle fell onto dry grass and caught fire.
photo from July 25 h/t inciweb
