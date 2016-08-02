Recent arrests around Laramie County





Shawn Brack, 48, Santa Ana, Calif., NCIC Hold.





Nicole Burleski, 46, Cheyenne, Failure to appear.





Michael English, 40, Cheyenne, Failure to Comply.





Jacob Hair, 24, Cheyenne, Failure to Comply.





Veronica Hernandez, 25, Cheyenne, Failure to Comply.





Angel Herrera, 19, Cheyenne, Failure to Comply.





Mike Marks, 62, Cheyenne, NCIC Hold.





THomas Mauer, 19, Vincennes, Ind., Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance.





Dynisha Rogers, 22, Cheyenne, Probation Violation.





Rikki Sanchez, 31, Cheyenne, two counts of Larceny - Shoplifting and Interference with a Peace Officer.





Danette Shultz, 45, Cheyenne, DUI.





Larry Scott, 59, Cheyenne, Failure to Comply.





Viola Vasquez, 33, Cheyenne, False Report of a Crime, Interference with a Peace Officer, Possession of Methamphetamine-type drug, and Possession of Marijuana-type drug.





Douglas Wood, 53, Cheyenne, Court Ordered Hold.





(Cheyenne, Wyo.) - Here's a recap of arrests from around Laramie County from July 29-31. All those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges filed are subject to change following official filing from Laramie County District Attorney’s Office.