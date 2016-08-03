National Bighorn Sheep Center's upcoming events

(Dubois, Wyo.) - The The National Bighorn Sheep Center , located in Dubois, WY, tells the story of Wyoming's premier wildlife, the Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep. The center is dedicated to educating the public about the biology and habitat needs of the Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep and encouraging active stewardship of wildlife and wild lands.

The National Bighorn Sheep Center will host a series of events that go all summer long! All events are free to current members or by donation for non-members (Dubois museum partnership events are free).

Upcoming Events this week:

Thursday, August 4th 8am-9am: Kid’s Wildlife Viewing Day —Join the National Bighorn Sheep Center and the Dubois Museum for a quick morning lesson for youth exploring wildlife habitat, tracking and birding in the Dubois Town Park. Advance registration required-Dubois Museum joint free event.



Friday, August 5th, 7:30am-4pm: Fence Removal Stewardship Project—Lend a hand with this stewardship partner project removing unused wildlife-hazardous fencing in the Whiskey Basin Habitat Management Area. Advance registration required.



All events are held at the Bighorn Sheep Center, located at 10 Bighorn Lane in Dubois, WY, unless noted otherwise. To learn more about upcoming summer events, click here

National Bighorn Sheep Center Summer 2016 events are supported in part by the Tourism Asset Development Program.