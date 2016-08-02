Suspect leads deputies on high speed chase through Sublette and Lincoln Counties

Deputies responded immediately. While responding to the address, dispatch received another call stating the suspect was now fleeing the scene with firearms in the vehicle.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle on Pole Creek Road traveling at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspect then led SCSO Deputies in a pursuit through the towns of Pinedale, Daniel, Marbleton and Big Piney. LaBarge Police Department was contacted and they deployed stop sticks as the vehicle went through town, slowing the vehicle but it was still able to continue. Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies also deployed stop sticks along with a road block. The suspect rammed through the road block damaging two Lincoln County Sheriff’s vehicles and continued south on Highway 189. At approximately mile marker 52 on Highway 189, Deputies were able to stop the vehicle and take custody of the suspect without incident.

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Labarge Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol for their assistance. The Suspect identified as Chad Dean Schwartz is currently being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center pending charges.