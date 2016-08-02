Grass fire sparks along Highway 789 due to mechanical issue with vehicle

Firefighters confirmed with County 10 this morning that last night's grass fire on Highway 789 was caused by a mechanical issue in a vehicle. Officials report that the vehicle's driveline became partially detached, causing sparks which in turn started a small grass fire near mile post 96.





Hudson Battalion 10, Riverton Fire Department and Highway Patrol were on scene and officials had the scene completely clear within about 90 minutes. The size of the fire was approximately 300 yards long by 50 yards wide. No injuries were reported.





Feature photo: h/t Alan & Lisa McOmie / Pitchengine Communities



