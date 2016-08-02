Monday fire began in 5th wheel camper trailer on Hopi Road

(Natrona County, Wyo.) - Monday at approximately 12:04 pm Natrona County Fire District responded to a 5th wheel camper trailer on Hopi Road.





The first arriving units found the camper trailer mostly involved in fire producing heavy black smoke. The fire also damaged/destroyed several vehicles in close proximity to the camper.





The fire was extinguished by Natrona County Fire District, Bar Nunn Fire and BLM crews. There were no injuries as a result of this fire. The cause is currently under investigation.











​



