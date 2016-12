(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Have you noticed blue porch lights in your neighborhood? Some local residents are switching their porch lights to blue to show solidarity with Law Enforcement.





Fremont County resident Julie Gillett tells County 10, "As the mother of a Law Enforcement Officer I have put blue lights in my outside fixtures and turn them every night in support of our Wyoming Law Enforcement."





Feature photo: Julie Gillett / Pitchengine Communities





#county10 #news