Lower Flat Creek and Nowlin Creek fishing seasons begin this week

(Jackson, Wyo.) – Yesterday, the fishing seasons open for Lower Flat Creek and Nowlin Creek on the National Elk Refuge. The refuge waters support a wild population of Snake River cutthroat trout as well as Brook, brown, and rainbow trout.

Lower Flat Creek and Nowlin Creek are open to fishing from August 1 through October 31 between posted boundaries. The boundaries for these areas are at the Old Crawford Bridge site upstream to the McBride Bridge on the Flat Creek Road and up Nowlin Creek from its confluence with Flat Creek to the Closed Area boundary sign. The area is restricted to artificial flies only.

Upper Flat Creek fishing is open upstream from the McBride Bridge to the Bridger-Teton National Forest boundary from May 1 through November 30. Gros Ventre River is open year round.

Fishing licenses are required and can be obtained at the Jackson Hole & Greater Yellowstone Visitor Center at 532 N. Cache Street in Jackson or at local tackle shops. More information and regulations are available on the National Elk Refuge website.

Feature Photo: Flat Creek Anglers. h/t Lori Iverson / USFWS

