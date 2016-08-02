Grizzly Bear Research Trapping Resumes in Grand Teton National Park

(Moose, Wyo.) - Biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will be conducting grizzly bear research and trapping operations within Grand Teton National Park beginning Monday, August 8, through Thursday, September 15, 2016. This research is part of on-going efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

When bear research and trapping activities are being conducted, the area around the site will be posted with bright warning signs to inform the public of the activities occurring. For bear and human safety, the public must respect these signs and stay out of the posted areas.

Trained professionals with the interagency team will bait, trap and handle grizzly bears in accordance with strict protocols. Once trapped, the bears are sedated to allow wildlife biologists to collar the bears and collect samples and data for scientific study.

The Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team was established in 1973 to research and monitor bears across the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem in a collaborative effort between federal land managers and state wildlife agencies. Gathering of critical data on these protected bears is part of a long-term research effort to support the recovery of the area’s grizzly bear population. The team includes representatives from the National Park Service, U. S. Geological Survey, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Tribal Fish and Game Department, and the states of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

For more information regarding grizzly bear trapping efforts, contact the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team at 406-994-6675

Feature Photo: h/t Dennis W. Donohue via Shutterstock / Pitchengine Communities

