Lava Mountain Fire currently 50 percent contained; Personnel numbers down

(Dubois, Wyo.) - The Type 1 National Incident Management Team reports this morning that the Lava Mountain Fire has burned 14,339 acres and is currently 50 percent contained. Currently 817 personnel are working on the fire. Cost to date is $14,277,284.



Yesterday, the fire continued to smolder throughout most of the burn area, however the perimeter is controlled from just west of Sheridan Creek to approximately the forest boundary west of Union and Crooked Creek subdivisions. Burnout operations continued in the Warm Springs drainage to secure additional line on the south side of the creek. Structure protection will continue throughout the fire area until the threat diminishes.

Good humidity recovery was expected last night and will likely continue into today. A dry cold front will approach the area with gusty winds from the northwest. Smoke concentrations are expected to keep decreasing every day as smoldering reduces. Tuesday’s conditions should be lighter in the morning hours due to evening winds.

Evacuation levels did not change today.



The following roads and trails remain closed according to the US Forest Service: Continental Divide National Scenic Trail from Pilot Knob to Sheridan Pass; Motor Trails 10 (Sheridan Creek), 11, and 15; and Roads 240 (Union Pass), 528 (Geyser Creek), 532 (Warm Springs Loop), 538 (Sheridan Basin), 540 (Pelham Lake); 542, 542.1l, 554 (Wildcat Loop), 629, and 732.

Feature photo: h/t Shoshone National Forest facebook page. County 10 is working on finding out this firefighter's name.