Nearly 30 local firefighters working on Lava Mountain Fire

The crew includes about 30 volunteer firefighters from all corners of Fremont County. Most of the firefighters who had been on the line for two consecutive weeks came home for a day off, and returned to Dubois this morning. Wempen was part of this crew and returned home on Saturday, July 30.

The Fremont County firefighters were in charge of structural protection. Wempen explained the US Forest Service does not include structural firefighting, so the Fremont County firefighters were assigned to structural protection duties because they are well trained and have the capacity to fight both wildland and structural fires.

Fire approaches the MacKenzie Ranch

Lincoln Chute, a structure protection division supervisor with the Western Montana Type 2 Incident Management team who was on the Lava Mountain Fire during its first week told Wempen: “The county engines were by far the best trained and best firefighters I have had on an out-of-area fire." To date zero structures have been lost.

" I think it speaks volumes of our local volunteer firefighter team t o work on something of this scale and have our crews be as successful as they have been," Wempen told County 10. "And to have others (like Mr. Chute) notice our firefighter's hard work and dedication exemplifies the caliber of our volunteer firefighters that we have here locally. They are very well trained and dedicated to their communities."

Wempen highlighted both the Fremont County Wildland Fire Management Program ( Firewise ) and the Forest Service's Fuel Treatment Project as having a large positive impact on the protection of structures.

County crews assemble sprinkler systems and attack lines at the Triangle C Ranch