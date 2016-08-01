Dept of Corrections - Hiring Office Support Specialist - Riverton

Office Support Specialist in the Riverton office. The Wyoming Department of Corrections has an immediate opening for anin the Riverton office.

This position performs numerous office functions including, but not limited to: processing mail, answering phone calls, greeting visitors, processes and files court documents as well as assisting with criminal history records and setting up new files for offenders sentenced to probation or granted parole. Completes data entry in a computer based offender management system; scheduling of appointments, alcohol/drug testing and DNA sample collection and maintaining chain of custody of all samples and refers customers/clients to appropriate supportive services agencies. Oversees office supplies, inventory and purchases. Also provides support to the Lander P & P office.

Preference will be given to those with at least two years of work experience in an office environment. Prior criminal justice and high level of customer service/communication skills a plus.

To view position details and complete a State of Wyoming application form, visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/wyoming/jobs/1492270/baas05-04771-office-support-specialist-riverton-lander

The State of Wyoming is an Equal Opportunity Employer and actively supports the ADA and reasonably accommodates qualified applicants with disabilities. No notice of eligibility will be sent to applicants who meet the minimum qualifications. Successful applicants for employment must pass a background/reference check, medical evaluation and drug test prior to appointment.

