Wind River Hotel & Casino to host 9th Annual Youth Celebration

In its ninth year, the Wind River Hotel and Casino will be hosting its annual youth celebration on August 3 at 5 p.m. in the hotel parking lot. All Fremont County K-12 students are invited to attend the free carnival where 3,000 back packs filled with school supplies will be given away to each student. Other activities included a free barbecue, inflatable bounce houses and special guest performer Tonia Jo Hall. Student must be present in order to receive a backpack.

The first youth celebration was held in 2007 and since then thousands of students have received a free backpack. The Wind River Hotel and Casino is owned and operated by the Northern Arapaho Tribe.





