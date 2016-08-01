Red Flag Warning in effect for areas of Fremont County

The National Weather Service in Riverton reports there is a Red Flag Warning in effect today from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. this evening for very low relative humidity and windy conditions for fire weather zone 288.





Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.





West winds are expected to be between 15-25 mph gusting from 30-35 mph. Humidity will be as low as 12 percent.









Feature photo: h/t FSA/USDA / Pitchengine Communities





