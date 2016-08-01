Air Quality Outlook for Fremont County

In a release sent out on Monday morning, officials report smoldering of large woody fuels and some blackening operations occuring in sage and grasses today to secure the fire perimeters. With the steady northwest winds and good ventilation, smoke will disperse in the afternoon. As evening approaches, smoke from smoldering fuels will lay closer to the ground.





Overnight, winds will lighten and fluctuate with some light winds from the southeast helping keep smoke out of town until the early morning hours. Timberline Ranch continues to see higher concentrations but at much reduced levels as compared to last week.





Here's a look at the Smoke-related Air Quality Outlook:





Air Quality Monitoring:

Real-timeAir Quality Monitoring: http://www.wyvisnet.com/ (Click on the link on the right for fire monitors).





