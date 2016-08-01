Man Texting and Driving Collides with American Legion

(Gillette, Wyo.) At 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, a 57 year old Gillette man was driving past Rockpile Blvd on 2nd Street when he said he looked down at his cell phone. That's when his pickup collided with the planter and flag pole in front of the American Legion.

Campbell County Fire and Gillette Police responded to the scene, where the man was found to have a revoked Wyoming driver's license. The flag pole had to be removed from the street, and firefighters had to contain engine coolant that was leaking from the vehicle.

The damage to the property is estimated at over $1000. Firefighters also removed the flags from the pole and gave them to members of the American Legion. The driver was cited for failing to maintain a single lane of travel.