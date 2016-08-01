20th Anniversary Old Bill's Giving Kicks Off Today

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Old Bill's is back!

Today, the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole will host a kick off party for the 20th Anniversary Old Bill’s Fun Run Giving Period. The party is from 3-5pm at the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole (245 East Simpson Avenue). It will include refreshments, as well as the unveiling of this year’s Old Bill’s t-shirts. Don’t miss the 4:15 p.m. champagne toast heralding the 20th season of “Helping Our Community Run!”

The non-profits raise money from August 1 through September 16 and then a percentage of the money raised is matched by Mr. and Mrs. Old Bill, Co-Challengers and Friends of the Match. Over the past 19 years, the event has helped local charities raise more $121 million.

The Old Bill's Fun Run will be held on Saturday, September 10. Donations are accepted online or at the Community Foundation of Jackson Hole’s office.

