3 injured at Cody Gunfighters show; investigation continues





The three people were reportedly hit by "some type of fragments" from the show, CPD reports in a news release. A 22-year-old man from New York was treated at the scene. A 37-year-old man and his 3-year-old daughter from Minnesota went to West Park Hospital via private vehicle. They were both treated and released.





CPD officers and a detective secured the scene, recovered evidence and obtained statements from victims, actors, and witnesses. Prop weapons used in the show were inspected and taken as evidence.





The department reports that all parties have been cooperative, and that the case will be reviewed by the Park County Attorney's Office. The city has temporarily suspended the show's ability to discharge any firearms during the theatrical gunfighter performances.





Anyone who might have video or photos of the incident is encouraged to contact Det. Ron Parduba at 307-527-8727.





The Cody Police department reports that three people were treated for minor injuries following an incident at the regular Cody Gunfighters show on Friday evening.