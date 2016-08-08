This August: The Color Dash Comes to Cody!

(Cody, Wyo.) -Join us by participating in your local Color Dash on Saturday, August 27 at 10:30 a.m. starting and ending at Beck Lake Park.
This fun, family-friendly event is going to be a a lot of fun, it’s Cody’s Brightest 5k run/walk. The Color Dash is a fun-filled experience for walkers, runners, and people of all ages, shapes, and sizes! The dash is noncompetitive and is not timed – it’s more about sharing memories, laughing, and getting colored like a bag of Skittles. As participants run, walk (or even crawl) the course, our Dasher-Splasher volunteers will splash them with special colorful dust. Results – a white t-
shirted community of do-gooders, turned into a rainbow of colorful faces.
All proceeds from The Color Dash will go directly back into our community events. The cost of participation is $40 per individual, $35 per team member, and $85 for family of 3 plus $15 for each family member after that, children 5 and under are free! Each registration comes with an official color dash shirt, tattoo, race number, color pack,, and a swag bag. Registration prices are $10 more the day of so SIGN UP TODAY! Any family can get 10% off with Code: CODYFAM, Dates Valid: AUGUST 9TH-13TH for the Family Registration discount!
Here are the Dates and Times:
- August 27th, 2016
- 9:00 AM PPU Begins at Start/Finish Area
- 10:30 AM Race Starts
- 11:30 AM Color Explosion/Check Presentation
Get your family and friends together, or Dash on your own – either way – enjoy the dash, the music, and the color, while YOU help a great cause! We look forward to seeing you there!
Register here and follow the event on Facebook for updates and information.
The Dash started as a fundraiser for a suicide awareness & prevention film, and has grown in its first year to over 30+ dashes, benefitting abuse centers, youth athletic complexes, orphanage planting, animal rescue shelters, and many more. The Dash will bring the Color, all you have to do… is Let the color move you!
