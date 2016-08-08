This August: The Color Dash Comes to Cody!

(Cody, Wyo.) -Join us by participating in your local Color Dash on Saturday, August 27 at 10:30 a.m. starting and ending at Beck Lake Park.





This fun, family-friendly event is going to be a a lot of fun, it’s Cody’s Brightest 5k run/walk. The Color Dash is a fun-filled experience for walkers, runners, and people of all ages, shapes, and sizes! The dash is noncompetitive and is not timed – it’s more about sharing memories, laughing, and getting colored like a bag of Skittles. As participants run, walk (or even crawl) the course, our Dasher-Splasher volunteers will splash them with special colorful dust. Results – a white t-

shirted community of do-gooders, turned into a rainbow of colorful faces.





All proceeds from The Color Dash will go directly back into our community events. The cost of participation is $40 per individual, $35 per team member, and $85 for family of 3 plus $15 for each family member after that, children 5 and under are free! Each registration comes with an official color dash shirt, tattoo, race number, color pack,, and a swag bag. Registration prices are $10 more the day of so SIGN UP TODAY! Any family can get 10% off with Code: CODYFAM, Dates Valid: AUGUST 9TH-13TH for the Family Registration discount!



