Lander Valley Real Estate Featured Homes - Check out those views!!

Lander Valley Real Estate is featuring two beautiful and very different homes this week, both with stunning views of our amazing Wyoming soil!

#4 Timberline, Lander, WY 82520



​​This property is spacious and OH so beautiful! It is a custom built home that sits on 2.2 acres in a very desirable location with stunning, panoramic views! There is over 5,000 sq. ft. of living space that includes 5 bedrooms, 2.75 baths, large kitchen with quartz counters, office space, vast storage, full wood arched doors and much, much more!



​The property is energy efficient with super insulated construct and a back-up generator system. There is beautiful landscaping around the home that includes a drip system, 2 outbuildings, 1 with electricity! A great price for the square footage and location! Click here to learn more about this property!





10 Wagon Hammer, Lander, WY 82520



​Work your horses in your own round pen while living in this affordable home in the country! It's all set & ready to go. The living room is spacious with beautiful views of the hills. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with the master bedroom & bath on one end of the home for privacy and the additional 2 bedrooms and bath on the other end.



​The seller is leaving the round pen, panels, and several small outbuildings for ATV/tack and animals. Sit on your swing & take in the sunsets & enjoy country living. The seller is motivated, so jump on this good deal right away! Click here to learn more about this property.