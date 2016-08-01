Lava Mountain Fire: Some residents returning home

(Dubois, Wyo.) - Residents in the Teton Valley Ranch Camp, Hat Butte area, and the Highway 26 corridor north of the Union Pass Area will be allowed re-entry today, August 1 starting at 8:00 am.



Residents of the Union Pass and Porcupine subdivisions are encouraged to attend a re-entry meeting being held tonight at 7pm at the Dubois Fire Hall.

In a release on Monday morning, officials note that firefighters have officially reached 40 percent containment on the Lava Mountain Fire, which has burned 14,339 acres acres since July 11.

“GO” Evacuations: Sawmill Turnoff, Warm Springs Subdivision, Porcupine, Union Pass Area “SET”: Pre-evacuation: Teton Valley Ranch Camp, Hat Butte area, Timberline Ranch, Big Diamond Ranch, Long Creek subdivision, Sheridan Creek Cow Camp, MacKenzie Highland Ranch, Triangle C Ranch, Falls Creek Campground, Roaring River Subdivision, Buckboard Subdivision, Lava Mountain Lodge, Double Bar J Ranch, Stony Point, Bald Mountain, Upper and Lower Warm Springs.

Feature photo: Alex Razzolini, the Facilities Director at Teton Valley Ranch Camp, helped ensure all 135 kids and over 100 staff evacuated safely.