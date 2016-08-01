WhatsHappening this Week: Military Appreciation Night; Concert in the Park; Golf Tournament; Riverfest and more!

Here's a list of everything on our calendar for this up-coming week. We're looking forward to it. Monday, August 1

RIVERTON - Aug. 1: Fremont Military Appreciation Day, EXHIBIT BUILDINGS OPEN 12-8pm. Shows & exhibits all day long. PRCA Ram Rodeo: Military Appreciation Night and Quilt Raffle, at 7:30 pm at the Grand Arena.



RIVERTON - Ultimate Steer Wrestling. The Wind River Hotel & Casino host the Ultimate Steer Wrestling Series. 10269 Hwy 789. Call for details and time: 307-331-3777, www.ultimatesws.com

LANDER - Hot Notes Cool Night concert: Sweet Wednesday, performing their original music at Lander City Park, 405 Fremont St. at 7pm.

LANDER - Lander's Eagle Bronze Foundry offers weekday guided foundry tours, Monday - Friday, twice daily at: 9:30am and 1:30pm. Learn how bronze sculptures are made with the ancient art of the lost wax casting method. windriverwahoo@gmail.com

LANDER - Wild Horse Sanctuary Tours are offered all summer long thru Sept. 5. Monday through Friday 10–6 p.m. and Saturday 11 am to 2 pm. wrwhs10@gmail.com . Locations: 8616 HWY. 287 Lander.

Tuesday, August 2

RIVERTON - Aug. 2: Fremont Cancer Awareness Day, EXHIBIT BUILDINGS OPEN: 12-8pm. Shows & exhibits all day long. Royalty Clinic with Miss Rodeo Wyoming from 2-4pm at the Little Wind Center. Carnival fun on the Midway opens at 6pm. PRCA Ram Rodeo: Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night, at 7:30 pm at the Grand Arena.

RIVERTON - Northern Arapaho Native American Song and Dance: Traditional Native American Indian Dances in full regalia, including the popular hoop dance performed at 6-7pm every Tuesday evening. Free to the Public. Wind River Hotel & Casino. DUBOIS - Tuesday Night Square Dances in Dubois, every Tuesday night, June 7-August 30, 8-9:30 pm, in the Frontier Room of the Rustic Pine Tavern. Cost is $3 adults, $2 kids 12 & under. LANDER - Grab N Go Farmers Market at 5:00 p.m. at Centennial Park. LANDER - 3rd Annual Tiger Football Camp for 3rd-8th graders. The camp will be running this week Tues-Thurs. 3rd-6th grade from 8-9:30 and 7th-8th grade from 10-11:30 am. Cost of the camp is $30 and campers can register on-site at the LVHS Practice field on Tuesday morning.



Wednesday, August 3

RIVERTON - Aug. 3 Fremont First Responders Day, EXHIBIT BUILDINGS OPEN: 12-8pm. Shows and exhibits all day long. Carnival fun on the Midway opens at 6pm. Fremont Family Night: West Texas Rattlesnake Show, at 7:30 pm at the Grand Arena.



RIVERTON - Wednesday Market in Riverton runs June 15 5-7 pm at 606 N. 8th West. Are you hungry for real, homemade breads, pies and cookies? The Riverton Farmer's Market has an amazing group of producers making fresh baked goods, all from scratch! Almost all utilize local fruits, eggs, herbs, etc.



LANDER - The Museum of the American West in Lander will host weekly educational Native American dance performances. The Eagle Spirit Dancers will present traditional dancing, and an emcee will explain it all, starting at 7 p.m. each Wednesday on the lawn behind the museum.

LANDER - 3rd Annual Tiger Football Camp for 3rd-8th graders. The camp will be running this week Tues-Thurs. 3rd-6th grade from 8-9:30 and 7th-8th grade from 10-11:30 am. Cost of the camp is $30 and campers can register on-site at the LVHS Practice field on Tuesday morning.

Thursday, August 4

RIVERTON - Aug. 4 Fremont Energy Day, EXHIBIT BUILDINGS OPEN: 12-8pm. Shows and exhibits all day long. Carnival fun on the Midway opens at 5pm. Monster Truck Insanity Tour at 7:30pm at the Grand Arena.



rivertoncountryclub.net 42nd Saltwater Classic Pro Am Golf Tournament, which attracts top professionals each year at the Riverton Country Club. Entry fees start at $225. Held at 4275 Country Club Drive. 307-856-4779, rccgolf@wyoming.com RIVERTON -

DUBOIS - The Dubois Museum and McDonald’s Children’s Exploration Series: Wildlife Viewing! The Dubois Museum and the National Bighorn Sheep Center will teach tips on viewing wild creatures. 8-4.

LANDER - 3rd Annual Tiger Football Camp for 3rd-8th graders. The camp will be running this week Tues-Thurs. 3rd-6th grade from 8-9:30 and 7th-8th grade from 10-11:30 am. Cost of the camp is $30 and campers can register on-site at the LVHS Practice field on Tuesday morning.

SOUTH PASS CITY - South Pass City's Carissa Gold Mine Tours every Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. through Sept. 5 The tour begins at the South Pass City Dance Hall. Tours Are limited to 25 people. Reservations are Highly Recommended!



LANDER - Lander’s Trivia Thursday at the Coulter Loft, hilarious fun with prizes awarded, 7-10pm. 332-8228, 126 Main S.



Friday, August 5

RIVERTON - Aug. 5 Fremont Domestic Violence Awareness Day. EXHIBIT BUILDINGS OPEN: 10am-9pm. Shows and exhibits all day long. Carnival fun on the Midway opens at 4pm. Western Grand National Truck Pulling Series, at 7:30 pm at the Grand Arena.



rivertoncountryclub.net

RIVERTON - 42nd Saltwater Classic Pro Am Golf Tournament, which attracts top professionals each year at the Riverton Country Club. Entry fees start at $225. Held at 4275 Country Club Drive. 307-856-4779, rccgolf@wyoming.com

Kid Olympics sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club of Dubois! Youngsters will face different challenges and win cool prizes as they face-off to be the best 2016 Kid Olympian! 8am-2pm. Test your metal and have fun making some new friends. Any questions or comments, please call Jeda at (307) 455-2235, 401 Carsons St., jeda@dyakids.com DUBOIS -

SOUTH PASS CITY - Flora & Fauna Hike of South Pass City State Historic Site. A guided hike with John Mionczynski. This renowned biologist & naturalist has lived in the Atlantic City & South Pass area for more than four decades. 10:30 - 12:00 p.m.

SOUTH PASS CITY - South Pass City's Carissa Gold Mine Tours every Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. through Sept. 5 The tour begins at the South Pass City Dance Hall. Tours Are limited to 25 people. Reservations are Highly Recommended!



DUBOIS - Dubois Friday Night Rodeos all summer long. This is a favorite family friendly event of real western rodeo action geared for all ages. Rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m.



Saturday, August 6

Aug. 6 Fremont Agriculture Day, EXHIBIT BUILDINGS OPEN: 10am-9pm. Shows and exhibits all day long. Carnival fun on the Midway opens at 10am. Fremont County’s Got Talent at the Free Stage at 12-3:00 pm. Calcutta for Demotion Derby Drivers at 7:15 p.m. Riverton Elks Demolition Derby, at 7:30 pm at the Grand Arena.

RIVERTON - Wind River Casino Car Show, with registration from 8-10 am. The show starts at 10am–4pm. Located at 10269 Hwy 789. 307-855-2600, www.windriverhotelcasino.com

rivertoncountryclub.net

RIVERTON - 42nd Saltwater Classic Pro Am Golf Tournament, which attracts top professionals each year at the Riverton Country Club. Entry fees start at $225. Held at 4275 Country Club Drive. 307-856-4779, rccgolf@wyoming.com

RIVERTON - The Riverton Museum / Wind River Visitors Council Trek: Castle Gardens. See spectacular petroglyphs carved in a sandstone formation located east of Riverton. Please note that there are no facilities at this remote site. Please call the Riverton Museum at 307-856-2665 to reserve a space for this trek. Meet at 700 East Park Ave. fremontcountymuseums.com



LANDER - Weekly Farmers Market. Fresh grown organic produce, local crafters and musicians. Tuesdays 5-6pm at Centennial Park (2nd/Main St.) and Saturdays 9am-noon at City Park, 405 Fremont St. Arrive early before they sell out.

LANDER - Lander hosts the 8th Annual Riverfest Art & Music festival. A celebration of regional favorite artists come together in Lander's beautiful riverside City Park. Colorful artist booths will feature local and regional arts and wares from 10am-7pm, with live bands starting at noon.

SOUTH PASS CITY - South Pass City's Carissa Gold Mine Tours every Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. through Sept. 5 The tour begins at the South Pass City Dance Hall. Tours Are limited to 25 people. Reservations are Highly Recommended!



Sunday, August 7

rivertoncountryclub.net

RIVERTON - 42nd Saltwater Classic Pro Am Golf Tournament, which attracts top professionals each year at the Riverton Country Club. Entry fees start at $225. Held at 4275 Country Club Drive. 307-856-4779, rccgolf@wyoming.com

SOUTH PASS CITY - South Pass City's Carissa Gold Mine Tours every Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. through Sept. 5 The tour begins at the South Pass City Dance Hall. Tours Are limited to 25 people. Reservations are Highly Recommended!



#county10 #news #whatshappening