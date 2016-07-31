Stars of American Ballet, featuring dancers from New York City Ballet, comes to Jackson

(Jackson, Wyo.) - Dancers’ Workshop presents Stars of American Ballet, featuring dancers from New York City Ballet this August.

Dancers of New York City Ballet return for their 7th annual summer residence at Dancers’ Workshop from August 15 - 21. Bringing esteemed new works, never before seen to Jackson Hole, they will reveal repertoire from Balanchine classics to works from today’s most influential choreographers.

For many, it will also be the first time the audience can experience Justin Peck’s Sea Change and Distractions, both being played live. It may also be their first viewing of Balanchine’s Tarantella, Stars and Stripes, and Who Cares? These pieces utilize fuller orchestrations which serve as the inspiration to the choreography. Stars of American Ballet is committed to presenting the highest caliber dancers with masterpiece repertory.

Dancers' Workshop's annual fundraising gala will coincide with the presence and performance of Stars of American Ballet as well - offering a new twist on a beloved tradition. This year, the gala will include a Stars of American Ballet Performance and Dinner (year's past, they were separate evenings) in one fabulous evening! Join our guests of honor - the dancers - for dinner, dessert & dancing after the performance.

You can purchase tickets HERE or by calling the Center for the Arts Box Office at 307-733-4900.

More about Dancers' Workshop and Stars of American Ballet HERE.

Feature Photo: h/t Dancers' Workshop / Pitchengine Communities