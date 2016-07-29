Want to vote in the primary? The voter registration deadline is Monday

(Gillette, Wyo.) - Are you planning to vote in the August 16 primary election? Make sure that you are registered to vote by Monday, August 1st.





It is advised by local election clerks that you register prior to the 1st, so that your name will appear on the poll list on election day. If you are unable to register early, you may register at the polls on election day, however registering on election day can cause delays and lines at the polls. Registering in person is easy and takes only a few minutes at the Board of Elections in the Campbell County Courthouse.





You must have the following qualifications to vote:

Must be 18 years of age on Election Day



Must be a citizen of the United States



Must be a bona fide resident of Campbell County and the precinct in which you register



Must withdraw voter registration from any other jurisdiction, if applicable



Must not be a convicted felon or adjudicated mentally incompetent



Must present a valid photo ID

If you are not currently in Wyoming or cannot make it to the courthouse to register in person, you may register by mail.

Print the voter registration form and fill it out in front of a Notary or Registry Agent.



voter registration form Sign the voter registration oath and have the Notary or Registry Agent sign the form.



Mail the completed Voter Registration Form and copies of your identification to:



Campbell County Elections Office

500 S. Gillette Avenue Suite 1602

Gillette, WY 82716





More information about the elections is available on the Campbell County Elections website





#county17 #news