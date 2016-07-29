Closure area for Hatchery Fire has been reduced

The Hatchery Fire, burning seven miles east of Ten Sleep, Wyoming, has reached 85 percent containment. Resources on the fire today include a type 5 incident commander and two engines. Firefighters will monitor the fire and patrol Tensleep Canyon.

Travelers should watch for fallen debris through the Hatchery Fire area along U.S. Highway 16. Beginning at 1:00 p.m. today, the area closure was reduced to include the Tensleep North Wall below the runaway truck ramp on U.S. Highway 16. The closure order and map showing the restricted area are available on the Bighorn National Forest’s website at www.fs.usda.gov/bighorn/

More information about wildfires nationwide, including the Hatchery and Arden fires in the Bighorn National Forest, is available online at http://inciweb.nwcg.gov/

This will be the last regular update for the Hatchery Fire from officials, unless fire activity changes.

photo from last week h/t Michelle Olsen



#springcity #dally #reboot #news