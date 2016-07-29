Riverton man pleads guilty to selling meth





The plea deal in the case gives Coburn the opportunity to turn his life around. If he successfully completes an in-patient treatment program, he will be placed on three years of supervised probation with a 4-5 year prison sentence waiting for him should he fail probation. But, if he does not complete treatment, the full range of sentencing is open to the court, meaning he could get up to 20 years.





In addition to the sentencing conditions, a second charge of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine was dismissed, and the state agreed to not charge him with Conspiracy.





To substantiate his plea, Coburn had to testify as to why he was guilty. He said that he sold a gram meth for $130 to a person in his car in the parking lot of a local casino. According to court documents, the buyer was a confidential informant.





The case was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.





A 30-year-old Riverton man has pleaded guilty to delivering methamphetamine locally. On Thursday, Curtis Coburn formally entered a guilty plea to a single count of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.