Lava Mountain firefighter base camp has moved

(Dubois, Wyo.) - At the request of the Forest Service the ICP camp for the fire fighters has been relocated to the former sawmill property in order to accommodate the crews in one location. The Dubois Town park will be utilized as needed and the Headwaters Arts and Conference Center will continue to house the command center operations. If there are any questions or if further clarification is needed please contact Town Hall at 307-455-2345.

Feature Photo: Many firefighters are sleeping in tents at Base Camp. This photo was taken on Wednesday of this week which shows the former base camp next to the Headwaters Arts and Conference Center.

