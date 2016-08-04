Plan Ahead: Washakie County Law Enforcement recommends 5 safe alternatives to drinking and driving

Washakie County Fair: Where the road ends, the fun begins. Law enforcement agencies in Washakie County and all over Wyoming will be working overtime with a specific goal: Zero DUI’s and Zero Deaths in our community. Help them reach their goal!

Washakie County Law Enforcement will be out in force during the Washakie County Fair and Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. As part of a statewide DWUI enforcement campaign, the Worland Police Department, Wyoming Highway Patrol and Washakie County Sheriff’s Office will be stepping up enforcement July 29th to September 6th.

Washakie County Law Enforcement recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

1. Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.

2. Designate a sober driver or use public transportation to get home safely.

People have been doing this for centuries. See?



3. Download Drive Sober Wyoming app your smartphone, you can get a sober ride home and keep our roads safe. And it's free! HERE . Now, with a simple push of a button on



4. Report drunk drivers. If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to report it. Your family is out there! Dial: If you see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to report it. Your family is out there! Dial: 1-800-442-9090 to report. Note the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.

5. Don't let your friends drive drunk. If you know someone is about to drive or ride after drinking, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.



Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel. To date there have been 50 traffic deaths in Wyoming in 2016, compared to 75 this time in 2015. Living the #DUILIFE can be tough enough, imagine if someone is injured or even killed! Injury Prevention is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives on Wyoming Roads. We are part of Safe Communities Wyoming and partners with the Wyoming Governors Council on Impaired Driving. Stay Alive on our roads: Don’t drive drunk or drugged, Don’t Drive Distracted and always wear your safety belt! Contact us: 303 N. Broadway Ave, Riverton, WY 82501, www.iprwyoming.com, Tweet @IPRWYO & like Injury Prevention Resources on Facebook. Email: noelcooper@wyoming.com 307-856-2821